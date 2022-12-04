Buckingham Palace said that St. Edward’s historic crown, which has been the centerpiece of coronations in England for more than 350 years, has been moved from the Tower of London to fit King Charles III’s head so he can wear it at his coronation in May.

The crown has been in use since the coronation of King Charles II in 1661, following the restoration of the monarchy after Oliver Cromwell’s ten-year republic. The crown is usually kept alongside a collection of the British Crown Jewels in the Tower of London, reports a local Arabic daily quoting Reuters.

St Edward’s Crown replaced a medieval copy, believed to date from the 11th century during the reign of Edward the Confessor, which was melted down in 1649.

Charles III will be crowned with St. Edward’s Crown during the solemn ceremony that will take place at London’s Westminster Castle on May 6, as happened with his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1953. He will also wear the Imperial State Crown during the ceremony.

Comprised of a solid gold setting set with rubies, amethysts, sapphires, garnets, topazes and tourmalines, St. Edward’s Crown follows its medieval predecessor in the presence of four patte crosses and four flowers of mercury. It also has a velvety ermine-trimmed cap.