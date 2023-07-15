The Ministry of Communications announced the door will be opened to accept applications for qualified personnel to join the ministry in supervisory positions in all sectors and departments of the ministry.

Al-Qabas sources reported that a total of 75 positions are vacant, including 27 in the postal sector.

Meanwhile, the daily quoting reliable sources pointed out that the regulatory authorities had previously demanded the need to fill vacancies, some of which have been vacant for years and as result the ministry was unable to fully perform all its tasks.

In this regard, the Acting Undersecretary, Dr. Ahmed Al-Mujren said a committee has formed headed by the Assistant Undersecretary for the Administrative and Financial Affairs Sector, to sift through the applications in accordance with the approved organizational structure of the ministry.

Al-Mujren indicated that this step comes from the Ministry’s desire to establish the principle of equal opportunities in line with the provisions of Civil Service Council Resolution No. 25 of 2006 and its amendments, as well as implementation of Ministerial Resolution No. 83 regarding the issuance of a list of conditions and controls for occupying supervisory positions.

Al-Mujren the ministry will start receiving applications as of Sunday over two months, and personal interviews will be conducted for applicants who fulfill the terms and conditions, in accordance with the decisions and circulars of the Civil Service Council.

He stressed the Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Communications Affairs, Fahd Al-Shula is determined to ensure all applicants get equal opportunities without favoritism or abuse of power in light of the applicable legal rules in this regard.