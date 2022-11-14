The Ministry of Communications announced that it will begin the recruitment of candidates for supervisory positions according to the Civil Service Council Resolution No. 25/2006, and has requested those interested to submit their applications in accordance with the approved form, along with their CV attached, to the Administrative Affairs Department.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Communications, Kholoud Al-Shehab, stated that the applicants for the supervisory positions must meet all the conditions stipulated in the decision of the Civil Service Commission and its amendments,which are as follows: First, the director of the administration must hold a specialized university qualification with an experience of almost 10 years in the field of work, while the supervisor must hold a specialized university qualification with experience of almost 8 years followed by the head of the department, who should hold a specialized university qualification with an experience of approximately 6 years.