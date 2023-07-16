Mohamed Naser Al Sayer & Sons (MNSS) and Toyota announced the launch of the all-new Innova that caters to the needs of Toyota’s most discerning customers.

The all-new Toyota Innova has a high-lifted and powerful stance combined with a dynamic side silhouette, coupled with uncompromised attention to on-road comfort. This, along with the introduction of a 5th generation hybrid electric system with EV mode, has seen the Toyota Innova reemerge as a highly ecological choice for today’s discerning consumers.

Chief Engineer in charge of development of the new vehicle, Hideki Mizuma, said: “We are delighted to introduce the all-new Toyota Innova, a vehicle that offers unparalleled spaciousness, luggage space and peace of mind to all. The new monocoque structure allows us to adopt a combination of a TNGA platform, a 5th-generation hybrid powertrain, and an e-CVT that offers more interior room and develops a high-performing hybrid electric variant.”

Chief Representative, Middle East and Central Asia Representative ‎Office, Toyota Motor Corporation, Kei Fujita, stated, “We are proud to announce the launch of the all-new Toyota Innova in the Middle East. Renowned as a family-friendly vehicle, the Toyota Innova will deliver a smooth, comfortable, and engaging driving experience.”

The all-new vehicle also highlights Toyota’s long-standing dedication to providing environmentally friendly vehicles and working towards achieving a carbon-neutral society.”

To provide customers with a more enjoyable driving style, the all-new Toyota Innova ‎is available with a choice of two powertrain options. The first is an electric hybrid system that combines electric and petrol engines to offer an impressive 184 hp. The second is a petrol engine that comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 172 hp. Both variants are paired with Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) that combines powerful acceleration with exceptional overall performance.

The all-new Toyota Innova’s wide, aerodynamic exterior design is complemented by a refined and ergonomic interior designed to offer optimum comfort and convenience to all on-board. The Toyota Innova also comes with a high-floored platform, which not only enhances the comfort of rear occupants, but also contributes to a more pleasant drive, particularly over longer distances.

As with any Toyota vehicle, the all-new Toyota Innova comes complete with a comprehensive array of safety features, including six SRS airbags, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control (TRC), Rear Clearance Sonars (RCS), and Tire Pressure Warning System (TPWS), among others. In addition, parents can enjoy peace of mind thanks to the inclusion of the ISOFIX safety system, which securely attaches baby seats for enhanced safety and security.

A selection of eight captivating exterior hues enhances the striking appearance of the all-new Toyota Innova. Complementing these exterior hues is the vehicle’s sizable cabin, furnished with either a Black or Dark Chestnut color scheme. The Toyota Innova also comes equipped with either 16-inch or 17-inch aluminum wheels that further emphasize its overall glamor and upscale SUV-like aesthetic.