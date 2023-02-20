Metro Medical Center (MMC), the largest and fastest growing private medical center in the country, is set to launch their fourth branch in Kuwait at Fahaheel on 24 February.

The new ‘Super Metro Specialized Medical Center’ will offer full-fledged healthcare services in a wide array of medical specializations, and provide patients with access to the latest diagnostic equipment and treatment facilities. As part of a launch-offer, the new medical center is providing free consultation by doctors; discount of 40 percent on medical procedures; and a full body checkup for KD10, for three months from the inaugural day.

During a press conference held at the Metro Medical Auditorium on 18 February, to announce the launch of the new branch in Fahaheel, Chairman and CEO of Metro Medical Center Group, Mustafa Hamza thanked all media personnel for their presence at the conference, and said. “Nine years ago we set a target of recruiting 100 doctors in 100 months, and now we are close to this target.

“Also, we are currently providing treatment to over 3,000 patients daily, and have set a target of treating more than 5,000 patients daily in 2023. Over the last eight years and six months we have treated over a million patients in Kuwait, of whom over 70,000 were poor, jobless and needy people who were provided free medical treatment.”

He further revealed that MMC planned to open two more branches this year, one in Khaitan and the other in Jahra. Mr. Hamza concluded the press briefing by saying, “Our aim at MMC is to provide all patients with quality healthcare at affordable prices in a friendly environment and in a compassionate manner.”

The higher management who addressed the Press Conference were Mustafa Hamza (Group Chairman & CEO), Ibrahim Kutty P K (Managing Director), Dr. Biji Basheer (Managing Partner), Dr. Ahmed Alalzemi (Management) and Dr. Amir Ahmed (Management)