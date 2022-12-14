The Ministry of Commerce and Industry stressed the importance of changing the stamping marks of precious metals to protect consumers and ensure the reputation of Kuwaiti gold. The ministry added that the decision will prevent any form of fraud and ensure full implementation of the Anti-Money Laundering Law.

The ministry said in a press statement on Tuesday that the resolution does not negatively impact the artifact nor lose its value and people can sell them normally. In addition, sufficient equipment and local professionals are provided to work round-the-clock at the examination and stamping center in the central gold market in Mubarakiya to re-stamp the quantities of gold that currently exist and bear the old seal.

According to the report, the decision concerns gold that is available to merchants and is offered for sale only. These are the items that are not stored or available to families and consumers, pointing to changing the form of the stamp before, which is a routine procedure (the current seal has not been changed since 2000). The ministry also confirmed that its goal is to protect the consumer and guarantee the reputation of Kuwaiti gold and the Kuwaiti market, indicating that the law granted it legal authority to specify logos that are allowed to be traded in the market.

The ministry had also given the stores a period of more than a year to sell their goods and stopped stamping operations with the old logo from the beginning of 2022. Traders who were not updated on the matter can apply to the ministry to re-seal their artifacts. Regarding artifacts that can be bought from the consumer, on the other hand, the ministry said that the artifacts re-purchased from the consumer are supposed to be melted and reshaped. While gold remains, whether it is stamped or not, and possible to be washed and resold with the new stamp.

Furthermore, the ministry also called on consumers to file a complaint against any shop that refuses to buy precious metals that bear the old seal, pointing out that the ministry changes the stamping marks of the artifacts free of charge for pieces with the old seal. In addition, the decision does not cover the antique gold artifacts as long as the pieces are not sold to the public, and that the gold artifacts have a historical value that is estimated by collectors.