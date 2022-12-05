The Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology, Mazen Al-Nahedh, announced the addition of the digital Afia card to the Kuwait mobile ID application. The new feature facilitates procedures for beneficiaries in hospitals, clinics and health service providers without the need for the original Afia card.

Al-Nahedh said that this is a continued effort of adding digital government documents to the MyID app, such as the digital driving license (1.117 million users), the digital car book (616,000 users), the digital birth certificate (470,000 users), and the digital civil ID for minors (703 thousand users). The official revealed that there are steps to add other digital documents through relevant authorities, which will be announced later.

He also expressed gratitude to the Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadi, the employees of the Ministry of Health, and the employees of the Public Authority for Civil Information for their cooperation and efforts in completing and supporting the various digital transformation projects.