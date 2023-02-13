The Director of the Oversight Department of Private Nurseries at the Ministry of Affairs, Nadia Al-Azmi, is set to review the executive regulations for regulating nurseries in line with the work development, pointing out that a large part of this matter has been accomplished with the legal sector in the ministry, where all aspects of the regulation are being studied.

According to Al Anbaa, the official confirmed that a meeting is taking place with the owners of nurseries, and a consultative meeting is scheduled next week with several nursery owners to discuss their suggestions. The official stressed that the administration is open to all owners and parents to submit any proposal, problem or vision that can contribute to the promotion of the work, as any input from stakeholders is being studied. The administration is open to accept any inquiries during its official working hours from 7 to 2 pm.