The Ministry of Works prepared a study recently carried out by a specialized team to find out the reasons for the deterioration of a big number of roads and in light of this study; a proposal was prepared within a legal framework how to fix these roads.

The Al-Anba daily learned from informed sources that the approval of the Council of Ministers to implement this proposal which is included in the implementation of old contracts while giving alternatives to the status quo.

The sources indicated that the results of this study resulted in the following:

— 65 contracts for the maintenance of roads in Kuwait signed 12 years ago, their prices vary despite their similarity, whether in their terms or clauses, which indicates the existence of a defect in these contracts.

— That the Ministry’s tenders are awarded to the lowest bidders, regardless of the issue of quality, and that this is not always in the interest of the state.

— Infrastructure reform is an important matter before starting the implementation of performance contracts, especially since the infrastructure has cost the state large sums of money.

— The contractor must be responsible for the quality of the works he has implemented in addition to safety.

The sources pointed out that the beginning of the implementation of this proposal kicked off when the Minister of Public Works, Dr Amani Boqmaz, met with a number of ambassadors of countries to Kuwait to nominate international firms that have their stature and have global experiences in road works.

The sources stated that this specialized team that prepared this study included a number of specialists from the quality control department of the Ministry, whether current or retired with experience, in order to find out the defects and the reasons that resulted in the wear and tear of Kuwait’s streets.