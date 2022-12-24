The Assistant Undersecretary for the Planning Sector in the Ministry of Works and its spokesperson, Eng Ahmed Al-Saleh, said the rain network functioned to the expected level during the Friday rainfall.

Al-Saleh confirmed told a local Arabic daily until nine o’clock Friday evening, none of the highways, internal roads, or tunnels were closed, and no water gathered in any part of the country’s governorates.

The emergency teams were mobilized and the Ministry of Works deployed personnel and mechanisms in various regions and hotspots, in anticipation of any emergency.