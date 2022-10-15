The Ministry of Works announced raising the state of readiness for the rainy season to its peak in preparation for the rainy season, according to a circular issued by the Undersecretary, Eng. Mohamed Ben Nakhi.

The decision obligated all employees to implement all instructions issued to them by the committee immediately without the need to refer to their direct officials, and prohibited them from making any media statements during a state of emergency except through the director of the Public Relations Department in coordination with the committee, reports a local Arabic daily.

In the context, informed sources said that the contract for the maintenance and operation of tunnel stations, estimated at 3.1 million dinars, is about to be signed soon after the Audit Bureau finished reviewing its details, noting that it could be signed within a month from now to extend its work for 3 years.

The sources stated that the Roads Authority is currently carrying out, until the completion of the signing of the new contract, the necessary maintenance work on the tunnel stations by cleaning them and ensuring the safety power supply and the ability of the pumps to operate during rainy times.

On the other hand, informed sources in the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport revealed that the authority will soon start replacing manhole covers on highways with new ones articulated manholes that are difficult to steal.