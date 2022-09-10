The Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Ministry of Interior stated that within the framework of the security establishment’s keenness to protect the drivers of mobile ‘ice cream’ carts and motorists, the Ministry of Interior Assistant Undersecretary for Traffic and Operations Affairs Major General Jamal Al-Sayegh met representatives of companies concerned with this issue in the presence of representatives from the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition, Abdul Rahman Al-Faris; Director of the Capital Inspection Department, Ali Al-Kandari; Director of the Hawally Inspection Department, the Technical Inspection Department, and the Technical Department of the General Traffic Department, to discuss the observations that were made during the inspection campaigns by the General Traffic Department in this regard.

During the meeting Al-Sayegh showed pictures and video clips of violations committed by ice-cream vendors and other similar services such as refrigerated trucks selling food products, which put them and other motorists at risk on the public road and suggested appropriate solutions to raise the level security for all concerned, reports a local Arabic daily.

The following was agreed during the meeting:

1 – Compliance with the requirements issued by the concerned authorities – the Kuwait Municipality, the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition – General Traffic Department) and other authorities concerned with distribution of ice cream carts in various places, which number about 1,000 across the country.

2 – These companies are preparing a new and advanced concept for the vehicles that are commensurate with the safety requirements, and compatible with the traffic law and its executive regulations and the requirements of food protection from the concerned authorities.

3 – Prohibiting the use of motorcycles for mobile ice cream carts unless the motorcycle owner is licensed to sell ice cream.

4 – Presenting these proposals to the General Traffic Department for approval in coordination with the concerned authorities and working to solve all the problems they face to raise the level of this service.

5 – Giving a deadline until Sept 21, 2022 to start with the requirements and procedures to be implemented by the drivers of these vehicles.

At the end of the meeting, the representatives of the companies thanked and appreciated the efforts exerted by the traffic and operations sector for the support and constructive cooperation aimed at protecting the lives of all those concerned.