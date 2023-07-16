The Ministry of Interior confirmed it continues to take biometric fingerprints for Kuwaitis, citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and residents at the centers that have been prepared for this purpose, saying all centers work from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

The Ministry indicated that citizens and residents can book biometric fingerprint appointments through the easy application (Meta platform), while citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries can book appointments through the Ministry of Interior website http://moi.gov.kw.

The Ministry reaffirmed that people are allowed to leave the State of Kuwait without the need to take a fingerprint, and it is taken upon return, stressing the continuation of work on opening new centers in some commercial complexes and the Ministries Complex, in order to facilitate everyone.