Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, Lamia Al-Melhem, disclosed between 4,000 and 4,500 seats have been allocated foreign scholarship plan in the next academic year 2023-2024.

In a statement to reporters after the tour of the “Wajeh ni” campaign at the Avenues, Al-Melhem indicated that “the ministry recently announced the scholarship plan for the next academic year, which includes new specializations, most notably immunology and pathology in Australia, in addition to new specializations such as the Department of Aeronautical Engineering, Speech Science and Radiology

She stated that the “Wajeh ni” campaign that was launched last Thursday, through the Ministry’s social media handles came in response to students and parents’ inquiries about foreign missions, and allowed the students to get answers to their queries through visits the campaign corner.

She stressed that in the interest of higher education to reach the largest possible segment of the public the campaign will now continue until the first of next June, in order to achieve the desired goal.”

For her part, Wafaa Al-Sarraf, Assistant Undersecretary for Scholarships, Equations and Cultural Relations Affairs, said students on scholarships will be sent to many foreign countries, most notably the United States, Canada, France and other countries, while Arab countries, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and others are on the list.

She said, “The campaign aims to guide students and introduce them to the scholarship system and the services that are provided to students, and I invite students to read the scholarship regulations before deciding to study abroad.”