The Ministry of Health announced it is taking necessary legal measures with regard to all serious violations committed by 21 pharmacies in the Jahra Governorate which were discovered during a massive inspection campaign by 7 teams from the Drug Inspection Department.

Moreover, the ministry said the campaigns by the Department continue, in coordination with the other concerned authorities, to follow up on the regulation of the conditions of private sector pharmacies, and to implement the conditions established in the law of practicing the profession, and the decisions implemented for it, in the belief that the citizen has the right to obtain medicine in accordance with quality standards, reports a local Arabic daily.