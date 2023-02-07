The Ministry of Finance has informed the Ministry of Public Works that it has approved the estimated cost of construction and completion of the new building project for the Audit Bureau, as part of the expansion program of the Bureau’s permanent headquarters.

Al-Jarida daily quoting Finance Ministry sources said the estimated cost is 42.366 million dinars, based on Article 19 of the rules for implementing government agencies’ budgets for the year 2022/2023.

The approval comes based on the request of the Ministry of Works vide letter dated January 16, to approve the estimated cost of construction and completion of the building, which paves the way for the start of work on the procedures for launching the project within the applicable systems.