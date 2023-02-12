According to the official figures issued by the Ministry of Finance about 110 development projects are planned during the fiscal year 2023-2024 at a total cost estimated at 837.2 million dinars.

The document shows 55 projects of ministries and government departments that are expected to start implementation are worth 264 million dinars and that the share of construction projects is 235.2 million dinars, while about 44 projects are included in the budgets of social and economic services at a cost 259.5 million dinars, while the number of public services and defense budget projects are 11, at a cost of 4.9 million dinars, all of them non-construction, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The document showed 27 projects are included in the budgets of independent institutions worth 483.2 million dinars, while the number of projects included in the budgets of the attached bodies is 27 projects, at a cost of 89.5 million dinars.

In a related matter, reliable sources confirmed to Al-Qabas that there is a new government plan led by the Major Projects Committee of the Council of Ministers, to accelerate the implementation of development projects that have feasibility and economic return by raising the degree of coordination between the various agencies related to the implementation process, to avoid a number of problems, which were a major reason for delaying the completion of projects over the past years.

The sources indicated that the plan would find appropriate solutions to administrative obstacles related to the implementation of projects, and work to reduce and restructure the documentary cycle between the relevant government agencies.

Sources said that the efforts of the Major Projects Committee resulted in the Ministry of Finance sending a circular to all government agencies regarding annual development plan projects, with an emphasis on giving development projects priority in completion and implementation.

This circular alerted all government agencies to start taking all necessary measures to implement development projects from the beginning The new year, provided that spending on these projects takes place after approving the budget.

The Council of Ministers has intensified its efforts to urge the concerned government agencies to quickly take measures related to development projects, stressing the need for full cooperation with the regulatory authorities, so that they can perform their tasks efficiently and competently to complete the necessary procedures and obtain final approvals as soon as possible without delaying the scheduled timetable.