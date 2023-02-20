The Ministry of Social Affairs has addressed a letter to the Fatwa and Legislation Department, to seek its legal opinion on the extent of the eligibility of non-Kuwaiti military personnel entitlement for exceptional benefits such as the Family Welfare Department.

According to the sources the Council of Ministers, after the liberation of Kuwait, issued a decision to pay exceptional pensions to some non-citizen military personnel, and assigned the Ministry of Social Affairs at that time to implement the decision, which in turn entrusted the matter to the aforementioned administration, as it is legally entrusted with the disbursement of all types of financial assistance for about 16 categories of beneficiaries, noting that the ministry, out of concern for public money, and the disbursement of aid to those who deserve it only, addressed the Fatwa and Legislation Department to determine the eligibility of continuing to disburse these benefits or not, reports Al-Jarida daily.

The sources added, “The ministry formed, some time ago, a committee to discuss these cases separately, and then settled on addressing the fatwa department and is now awaiting its legal response in order to avoid injustice to anyone and protect public money.”