In continuation of efforts to combat spoiled food phenomenon in various consumer distribution markets, inspectors from the Commercial Control Department in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry closed meat sales outlets in four central markets in the Salmiya area for selling spoiled and adulterated meat, in violation of consumer protection decisions.

Informed sources told Al-Rai that, the Ministry’s inspectors during a field tour of consumer markets, discovered four outlets frequented by customers violated the consumer protection law (meat section). The inspectors said employees were caught thawing frozen meat, displaying it, and selling it to consumers.

The sources pointed out the invoices showed the frozen meat was of a different origin which means the four markets deliberately deceived the consumer by selling products that were not fit for consumption.

The sources added that the legal procedures are being completed, in preparation for referring the violators to the prosecution to take the appropriate legal procedures.