Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Eng. Mutlaq Al-Otaibi, announced that the ministry has developed a future plan to meet the needs of the country so that the ministry’s water production reaches nearly one billion imperial gallons per day by 2035.

He pointed out the ministry is working hard to achieve its goals as a tangible reality that keeps pace with the vision of the new Kuwait, and contributes to the growth and development of the state’s population and service projects, reports Al-Rai daily.

Al-Otaibi speaking during the ministry’s celebration of World Water Day, said the demand for water will increase in 2035 to 840 million gallons per day, indicating that accelerating change to solve the water and sanitation crisis during the water cycle is a national and humanitarian duty for every member of society.

“We can make a difference by changing the way water is used, consumed and managed in our lives,” he added.

He added, “The World Water Day is an irreplaceable opportunity to unite around water issues and accelerate the pace of progress. We must play our role as much as we can, and work together to manage this precious resource in a sustainable manner.”