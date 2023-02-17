The Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development and the Minister of State for Women and Childhood Affairs M. Mai Al-Baghli issued a decision to form the National Committee for Protection from Domestic Violence. According to Al Anbaa newspaper, the committee is headed by the President of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs and the membership of the Secretary-General of the Council as a rapporteur with representatives of six government agencies, in addition to representatives of concerned civil society.

Moreover, the committee included representatives from the Ministries of Interior, Justice, Affairs, Education, Health and Information, and representatives of civil society, including Amal Hussein and Sundus Hamzah. Al-Baghli headed its first committee meeting.

The decision indicates that the committee is competent to draw up the general policy to protect the family, strengthen its bonds, confront everything related to domestic violence, approve executive plans, follow up on their implementation, review national legislation, and submit the necessary proposals and recommendations to amend or cancel the provisions that contradict the objectives of the law. The committee also works to coordinate between all official institutions and civil society institutions related to domestic violence, and to adopt training programs and curricula for all workers and those concerned with the implementation of the law.

It also prepares awareness and educational programs on domestic violence, in particular those related to how to detect crimes of domestic violence, and issuing an annual report on the issue, complaints received by the departments and concerned authorities, and what has been done with respect to its victims, as well as informing them of their rights.

Further, the committee must also choose a vice-chairman at its first meeting, provided that its meetings are held at the invitation of the chairman or deputy. The decision allows the committee to seek the assistance of whomever it deems appropriate from among the specialists. It also refers to determining an annual reward for members in coordination with the Service Bureau, and the decision is enforced for a period of one year from the date of its issuance.