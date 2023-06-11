The Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadi, has issued a list of requirements which allow Kuwaiti medical specialist practitioners working in the government medical sector to work in their private clinics or private health facility outside official working hours.

The Ministry of Health said the Kuwaiti doctor should have the title of a specialist or above, and should not occupy supervisory position or work as head of any department in which case it is prohibited for him to combine his government job with work outside official working hours, reports Al-Rai daily.

The decision allows the authorized physician to work outside the official working hours on days and times that do not conflict with the duties of his government job and the duties he is assigned to. It also allows him to work in hospitals, medical centers, private clinics, laboratories or any other health facility in the private medical sector.

The decision also allows the Kuwaiti doctor to combine work in his private clinic and one of the other private health facilities, or combine work outside official working hours in more than one private health facility.