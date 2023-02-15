The judicial police team of the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, headed by Eng. Adnan Dashti, cut off the electricity and water services of a 15-floor residential complex containing 50 apartments in Salmiya on Tuesday.

Dashti told Al-Rai that the judicial police team, in cooperation with the Kuwait Municipality, cut off the violating building’s electricity and water supplies based on a court ruling and in implementation of the Municipal Law. He added that the team is continuing its inspection tours and cutting off power to any violating properties.