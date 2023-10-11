The Ministers’ Court has postponed to November 21 the case of a former minister and others who are accused of abusing power and signing a contract with a company in violation of the law.

The Permanent Investigation Committee for the Prosecution of Ministers assigned four defendants, including the former minister, to have obtained a profit and benefit from a company.

The investigation committee said, “The first defendant (the minister) and the other defendants concluded and signed the contract without obtaining the necessary legal approvals, or presenting it to the Fatwa and Legislation Department of the Audit Bureau, and the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT).”

Meanwhile, the committee added, “The contracting company had established a comprehensive central system for managing resources with artificial intelligence in the cooperative societies affiliated with the Union of Cooperative Societies for a period of ten years, in exchange for an amount of 10 dinars annually for each item supplied to the coops, while obligating the Ministry of Social Affairs and the Union of Societies to ensure that the cooperative societies implement the terms of the contract.”