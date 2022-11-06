Despite popular optimism and the unbridled desire to achieve development as stipulated in the Kuwait Plan 2035, many political observers still insist that the ministerial position in Kuwait has become repulsive, and is no longer tempting to accept because of what has happened in the recent past.

Take for example the last government whose formation was announced on October 5, but was rejected at the parliament and popular level immediately after its formation was announced, which prompted many ministers to shun ministerial portfolios and apologized to join the government, including the former foreign minister, Sheikh Dr Ahmed Al-Nasser, who submitted his letter of apology to His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil Dr Muhammad Al-Faris, also apologized and submitted his resignation, according to local Arabic daily sources. This is in addition to Minister Dr Rana Al-Faris.

Over the past 10 years several ministers have apologized and opted to stay out of government formation, but there is popular reliance on government solidarity led by Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad for achievements, and consequently, the reformist ministers are expected to continue in their positions for years to come, to achieve Kuwait’s 2035 vision.

Five reasons behind the reluctance to join the government

— Kuwaiti public opinion is putting more pressure on ministerial positions

— Short lifespan of governments, ranging between one and 14 months

— Ministers lack support of fellow ministers during interpellations

— Requiring ministers not to respond or escalate to parliamentary threats

— Forming the cabinet on quota system to gain satisfaction