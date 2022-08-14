The Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development, Fahd Al-Shariaan, has issued a ministerial decision to create 16 activities and added them to commercial sector.

The first article of the decision No. 10 of 2022, stipulates in its first article 16 activities to be added to the commercial sector within the limits in force in the unified guide for classifying economic activities in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, reports a local Arabic daily.

The new activities include publications and distribution, distribution of cinematic films, managing and operating audio-visual studios, radio broadcasting services, issuing a daily newspaper, issuing a periodical newspaper, covered and open cinema halls, visual publications, audio publications, retailing of plastic and paper products, resorts, studies and research center, real estate consultancy, maintenance of used liquefied gas cylinders, distribution of cylinders from the liquefied gas filling stations to branches, production of chemicals, drilling fluids and their derivatives, oil wells and its derivatives.