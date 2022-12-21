Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Abdulaziz Al-Mojel is studying the possibility of amending and developing the municipality’s organizational structure in line with the developments taking place in achieving future aspirations.

A local Arabic daily said the plan is to follow up on the work of all teams, put in place plans, implements them, and follows them up, as well as holding accountable those who fail to deliver.

Al-Mojel said, “The goal of developing hygiene is to reach the best desired levels, and this is actually what I seek to do by preparing an integrated study that includes new methods, advanced and technological mechanisms used in the field of cleaning, while examining the possibility of adding them to new cleaning contracts.”