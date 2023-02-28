First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled supervised the seizure of more than a quarter of a ton of hashish and a large amount of psychotropic substances, along with 6 suspects, stressing that protecting the society from the scourge of drugs is the prime responsibility of the security authorities.

The Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Ministry of Interior stated the seizure comes as a continuation of Al-Khalid’s keenness and follow-up to the efforts of the Ministry of Interior’s sectors in combating the scourge of narcotics and psychotropic substances and apprehending their promoters and smugglers, reports Al-Rai daily.

Al-Khaled expressed his appreciation for the continuous efforts of the security men and their fruitful cooperation in confronting drug smugglers and repelling all smuggling methods and attempts, stressing that they will not be complacent in protecting society from this devastating scourge, and no one is above the law, whoever they are.