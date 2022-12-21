The Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development and the Minister of State for Women and Childhood Affairs, Mai Al-Baghli, has accepted the resignation of the Undersecretary, Musallam Al-Subaie.

A local Arabic daily quoting sources said, Al-Subaie preferred to resign to take advantage of the monetary benefits related to “granting special pension of 80% of the last salary based on the decision of the Civil Service Council issued in 2019.”

Before his resignation, Al-Subaie was Assistant Undersecretary for the Social Welfare Sector, in addition to being assigned the position of Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Affairs last September.



