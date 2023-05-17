In a recent meeting of the Supreme Committee for Planning, Fahd Ali Al-Shula, the Minister of Municipality, emphasized the importance of collaborating with the national campaign for cleanliness, titled “Our house deserves it.” He called for avoiding complacency when it comes to penalizing cleaning companies that fail to fulfill their duties, reports Al Qabas Daily.

During the meeting, Al-Shula urged municipal leaders to devise a mechanism to address the presence of mobile vehicles in residential areas, which often occupy spaces in an unorganized manner. He emphasized the need for leaders to actively engage with and address complaints and observations received from the public. Furthermore, he stressed the significance of focusing on communication towers, assessing their status, and proposing solutions to rectify their haphazard placement in various regions.

Al-Shula highlighted the importance of conducting research and analysis on landfill conditions. He urged for the prompt submission of a report that sheds light on their current situation, with particular attention to environmental aspects. Additionally, he underscored the significance of activating the municipality’s electronic services through the unified government application for electronic services known as “Sahl.” He also emphasized the need to include a procedural guide for the services offered to the public.