In implementation of the decision of the Council of Ministers, and based on what is required by the interest of work, the Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadi issued a ministerial decision to terminate the board of directors of the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition.

The Council of Ministers had decided, during its meeting last August, to assign the ministers, each in his jurisdiction, to take measures to terminate all boards of trustees in all the bodies, institutions and units affiliated to PAFN.