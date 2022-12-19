The Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadi, an official delegation from the Republic of South Korea, headed by Assistant Minister of Health and Social Welfare for Planning and Coordination Affairs Kim Hongo held a meeting during which they discussed the course of health cooperation relations between the two friendly countries, and ways to enhance them in the next stage, and discussed the agreement between Seoul University Hospital and the Ministry of Health in the matter of managing the services of the new Jahra Hospital.

This meeting comes within the framework of the Ministry of Health’s keenness to provide the best international health services to the citizens, and to benefit from mutual experiences to improve the quality of medical care in the country, based on the development plan and the vision of a new Kuwait 2035.