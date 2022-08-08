The Ministry of Health has denied that the Minister of Health Khaled Al-Saeed last Wednesday met a member of parliament and signed a request to send a patient for treatment abroad, stressing keenness to adhere to the directives of the Council of Ministers.

The Ministry stated last Wednesday, the Minister of Health held a meeting with the Council of Undersecretaries of the Ministry, to inform them of the directives issued by the Council of Ministers, and that everyone is equal before the application of laws, rights and duties, stressing the work to provide service and health care in accordance with the best quality standards required.

The ministry stressed that it reserves its legal right to take to court rumor mongers and those who publish false information.