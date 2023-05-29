Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Communications Affairs Fahd Al-Shoula, has reportedly approved a list of conditions for those who occupy supervisory positions at the Ministry of Communications, says spokesman for the Ministry Dr. Ahmed Al-Husseini.

Al-Husseini told Al-Qabas this decision comes within a series of reform decisions taken by Minister Al-Shoula since assuming the portfolio in his belief that developing work and correcting the path can only come through placing the right person in the right place, while at the same time stressing on the need to support competent citizens to assume supervisory positions to enhance the role of expertise within the ministry in the future.

Al-Shoula has stressed on the need to advertise all vacancies and given a sufficient time, using all available means, which guarantees equal opportunities for all in accordance with the conditions of its occupation, said Dr Al-Husseini.