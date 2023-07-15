The Assistant Undersecretary for the Customer Service Sector in the Ministry of Electricity and Water, Eng. Falah Al-Mutairi, said that the ministry has recommended floating the tender for the second phase of smart meters to the Central Agency for Public Tenders.

Al-Mutairi told Al-Qabas in preparation for awarding the tender for the company that meets the specifications. The second phase tender is concerned with the supply of 500,000 smart electricity meters and 200,000 water meters, with a total of 700,000 meters to cover the rest of the country’s regions.

He explained that if the procedures go according to plan, the contract is expected to be signed during September or October, while the supply is expected to start with the beginning of the New Year.

Al-Mutairi added it is expected that all smart meters will be installed in various regions of the country by the end of the first half of 2025.

He pointed out that the customer service sector is currently working to convert the smart meters that were installed in the investment and commercial sectors in the Hawalli and Farwaniya governorates to operate on a prepaid system in 2024.