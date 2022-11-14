The acting undersecretary of the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Eng. Khalifa Al-Farij, said during last Friday’s rains the department received 3,268 calls and the team dealt with what he called 801 actual reports of problems while 56 percent of the problems were related to networks inside homes.

However, all the problems were handled by the technical teams to resume services to customers, reports a local Arabic daily.

Al-Freij praised the efforts of the team and their keenness to follow up on the complaints of citizens from all sectors in the ministry