The Deputy Director General for Implementation Affairs at the Public Authority for Housing Welfare, Eng. Rashid Al-Enezi, announced that the authority has begun to connect power supply to main road lighting poles in the West Abdullah Al-Mubarak region.

Al-Enezi told a local Arabic daily the work began Thursday evening as part of the work of the two contracts “1448-1449”, whose work ends on May 27, 2023.

Al-Enezi stressed that the work of the two contracts will continue to complete the lighting of the remaining internal roads within the region, and this will come successively during the coming weeks, until the completion of the works in April 2023 stressing at the same time the keenness of the PAHW to provide all necessary services to the region.