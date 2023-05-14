The grand inauguration of Metro Medical Group’s Surgical Department is scheduled for Monday, May 15th, at 7:00 PM. This momentous event will take place at Super Metro Specialized Medical Center, situated on the 5 ring road in Salmiya, Kuwait. Dignitaries from the Indian Embassy, as well as renowned socio-cultural personalities, will be in attendance.

The Surgical Department is set to become one of Metro Medical Group – Kuwait’s flagship departments, dedicated to providing premium services to the community. This visionary project aims to offer surgical solutions at affordable charges, ensuring accessibility for all. Leading the team of surgeons are esteemed experts, Dr. Devidas Shetty (Consultant General Surgeon & Gastroenterologist) and Dr. Alisher (General & Laparoscopic Surgeon), along with the support of Dr. Rafik (Specialist) and Dr. Tamanna from the Anesthesia Department.

Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and facilities, the operation theaters are fully prepared to handle a wide range of procedures, including Endoscopy, Laparoscopy, Colonoscopy, Hernia repairs, Circumcision, Piles treatment, Appendicitis surgeries, Fistula repairs, Gall Bladder procedures, and more than 180 other DAY CARE SURGERIES related to Orthopedics, Gynecology, ENT, and Ophthalmology.

To celebrate the inauguration, Metro Medical Group’s Surgical Department is delighted to offer the following promotions, valid for two months:

Free consultation with our General Surgeon.

30% discount on all lab tests conducted prior to surgery.

Avail a comprehensive Full Body Checkup for only KD12, including tests for Vitamin D, Blood Sugar, Lipid Profile (Total Cholesterol, LDL, HDL, VLDL, Triglycerides), Creatinine, SGPT (ALT), Uric Acid, Urine Routine, Complete Blood Count, ECG, Blood Pressure, and a GP consultation. This offer is valid from May 15th to July 15th, 2023.