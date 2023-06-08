Today, the meteorologists predicted the weekend weather will be generally hot to very hot during the day and hot at night.

Weather forecaster Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi told Kuwait News Agency the weather maps indicate stable weather conditions, as a hot air mass dominates, causing a rise in temperatures, with a moderate northwest wind speed, reports Al-Rai daily quoting KUNA.

Al-Qarawi explained the weather today is very hot, with light to moderate variable winds changing to northwesterly, with speeds of 10 and 40 kilometers per hour, with an opportunity for dust to rise in open areas, the emergence of some scattered clouds, and the expected maximum temperatures between 45 and 47 degrees Celsius. The sea condition will be light; waves moderate, with a height of between 1 and 4 feet.

He stated that the weather at night tends to be hot, moving northwesterly to variable in direction, light to moderate, with speed activating at intervals of 8 and 40 kilometers per hour, with an opportunity for dust in some open areas, and the expected minimum temperature is 29 and 31 degrees Celsius. The sea condition will be light to moderate, with waves sometimes rising to between 2 and 6 feet.

On Friday, he stated that the weather will be very hot, with light to moderate northwesterly winds, with speeds of 10 and 40 kilometers per hour, with an opportunity for dust in some open areas, and some scattered clouds will appear.

He said the weather on Saturday will be very hot with northwesterly winds blowing at a speed of 8 to 40 kilometers per hour, and the expected maximum temperatures will be between 45 and 47 degrees Celsius, and the sea condition will be light to moderate.