On behalf of the Embassy of Tajikistan and the entire Diplomatic Corps it gives me great pleasure to extend my warm wishes to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, Prime Minister and to the people of Kuwait and all Muslims on the joyous occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

Eid al Fitr, celebrated at the end of a month of fasting and prayers in Ramadan and the start of the new month of Shawwal, symbolizes a new beginning and the joy of revival and rejuvenation.

The holy festival provides us with an opportunity to strengthen our faith in God, to involve in worship, and to engage in peace and friendship with our fellow human beings everywhere.

Eid al Fitr is also a time to renew our commitment to share the pain of others, to help the needy, and lend a hand to the less fortunate in society.

On this joyous occasion, I would wish that God Almighty to bestow his bountiful blessings of love, peace, forgiveness, happiness and goodwill to all our Kuwaiti brothers and sisters and wish them continued success.

H.E. Zubaydullo Zubaydzoda,

Ambassador of Tajikistan & Dean of Diplomatic Corps

Kuwait.