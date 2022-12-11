Episodes of the documentary series of Prince Harry and his wife Megan, which is shown on the “Netflix” platform, and presents the couple’s love story, angered the British and the royal family. The controversial duo appeared in the series attacking the British monarchy, describing it as “racist”.

The series also included mockery of the late Queen, Elizabeth II, and members of the royal family, as Megan appeared in one of the scenes mocking the Queen’s greeting, while bowing exaggeratedly, reports a local Arabic daily quoting the British newspaper The Sun.

In the series, the American actress revealed the traditions followed inside the royal palace, saying, “It is surreal,” likening the dinner ceremonies inside the palace to the vulgar system in the Middle Ages.

She also denounced her first dinner with Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, saying, “I was wearing ripped jeans and I met them barefoot. I did not realize that this was a disturbing matter for many Britons,” according to what was published by Al Arabiya.net.

In turn, Prince Harry criticized the level of hatred of members of the British royal family for his wife Megan and their child Archie, saying, “My job is to keep my family safe.”

On the other hand, Harry and Megan were subjected to harsh criticism because of their statements. The famous journalist, Piers Morgan, sent many offensive messages after showing the documentary “Meghan and Harry”, describing the couple as “disgusting and hypocritical.”

And he posted tweets on the hashtag “HarryandMeghanonNetflix” and said, “This movie is worse than Keeping Up with the Kardashians. An act that I did not think would be issued by humans.”

He also mocked Megan, saying, “Markle is now mocking her father, who is still recovering from the effect of a recent stroke that happened to him. That ruthless woman did not even contact him.”

Also, a large number of followers launched an attack on Megan and Harry, and some of them said that he would regret leaving his family and country.

While Megan’s behavior received widespread criticism, denouncing her behavior towards the late queen, one of them expressed her astonishment, saying: “Didn’t Harry tell Oprah Winfrey in an interview that his family welcomed his wife?”, referring to the conflicting statements of the British prince regarding his family’s reception of his wife.

Prince Harry and his wife, Megan, rejected criticism of their series, in a statement issued by their spokesperson, in which he said that the couple had never mentioned that privacy was a reason for abandoning their royal duties.

In the first three episodes of the series, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed a series of things, including Meghan’s recollection of the first death threat she received, Harry’s talk of having to go undercover to meet Meghan, and unseen footage of their son Archie.

According to figures provided by the BBC, the first episode attracted 2.4 million viewers in Britain on the day it aired, prompting some to criticize the couple for having previously strongly complained about the media’s intrusion into their lives.

However, a statement issued by the couple’s media advisor rejected this torrent of criticism.

“The Duke and Duchess never cited privacy as a reason for waiver,” the statement said, according to a BBC report. This distorted narrative aims to force them to remain silent.”

“They chose to share their story, on their own terms, and yet the tabloids created a completely false narrative that permeates press coverage and public opinion,” he added. (Reuters)