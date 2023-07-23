A meeting of the KPC Board of Directors, chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Minister of Oil, Dr. Saad Al-Barrak, is expected soon to resolve the issue of promotions.

The sources pointed out that the names of the new oil leaders are ready to be announced, especially since they were selected according to approved systems, regulations and announced mechanisms, while any change in them means canceling the entire process, which will create a kind of dissatisfaction among the workers who were nominated or selected, reports Al-Rai daily.

The sources believe that the emphasis of the CEO of KPC, Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah, on impartiality and ensuring equal opportunities was the reason for the lack of significant differences in the results between the candidates for leadership positions, stressing that the competition was fierce and was not settled at any stage.

The sources stressed the need to complete the file which caused the suspension of many plans and strategies within the oil sector, given that the delay in promotions will be followed by a delay in the rotation processes and the formation of work teams and groups, especially in the large companies that the oil sector relies on to achieve its strategies.