The Egyptian Ministry of Health mobilized a medical team to investigate a mysterious disease that Egyptian MP Mostafa Bakry reported spreading in a hamlet near the village of Al-Aleqat, in Qus Center, in Qena Governorate (southern Egypt).

The medical team began examining the residents, analyzing samples, to find out the causes of the sick conditions that people are talking about, and whether they are normal symptoms, or if there are real reasons, especially with the complaint of the spread of mosquitoes, and cars began spraying the places where insects gather, reports Al-Rai daily.

The last few days witnessed the injury of about 200 citizens of the people with similar symptoms: “a rise in temperature, a feeling of headache and broken bones”, and it lasted for days, then it disappeared and the patients’ conditions improved, but it recurred in others.