Maurya Manch 2023 was organised with enchanting Music and Dance performances on Friday 13 January at Indian School of Excellence, Salmiya.

Wageesha Jha from Bihar, a SaReGaMa Mumbai Round contestant enthralled the audiences with her Bollywood melodies. President of Maurya Kala Parisar said that Wageesha is the best Hindi Singer in Kuwait and he was proud to have her as member.

Abhay Kashyap President Maurya Kala Parisar welcomed the guests. Followed by Avni, Shahana Avika and Lavanya dancing on Kesariya , Manwa Lage and medley of other songs. Yashita Arya Sidhant Tanisha Aarush Arav Trishika performed on Gallan Goodiyaan. Ladies from Salmiya Princy Anamika Shobha Preeti, Sugandha Kritika performed on Nach Le and Sharara Sharara numbers. Couples Sujeet & Urmila and Vivek & Ekta did a parody of a dance on Mere Samne wali khidki pe, Jug Suna Suna and others.

Daksha Harshita Arya Nandini did group song Ichhak Dana. Yashita did a solo number. There was memories of old Bollywood when singers Sujata did a couple of duets chhup gaye sare najare and lute koi man ka nagar, Shweta Shruti sang Sun Sahiba sun. Male voices were Sabir Ansari who did a medley of songs Ramesh Kumar Vijay Arora performed Rote hue aate hain sab and tum bin jaun kahan.

Late in the evening Devesh Kumar and Rajan Mishra did stand up comedies and made audience laugh. Comic relief was also provided by the kids class room humour by Shahzaib Shahana Reyansh Avika Avani and Lavanya and a skit by Devesh Kumar and Nivedita Sinha.

The show ended with a fashion show with couples Neeraj and Supriya , Ramesh and Shruti Vivek and Supriya Vijay and Sharmila and Zafar Kainat enacting famous Bollywood Jodis.

The raffle draw first and second prizes were won by Afsar Alam and Supriya Singh.

Mr Manoj & Mrs. Radhika Mishra Mr Uday Prakash & Mrs. Nivedita Sinha and Mr Sabir and Mrs Bushra Ansari were felicitated for their families long service to Maurya Kala Parisar. Aarush Pandey, Siddhant Bhardwaj Umnag Prakash Avika Sinha Tanishi Yashita Bhardwaj Avni Sinha Aarya Pandey Lavanya Sanjivini Rai Divya Das received cups for their academic and extracurricular achievement.

Vivek Sinha General Secretary gave Vote of thanks. The event was organised by Team of Bushra Ansari, Mahtabuzzman Ranjay Kumar Shweta Shruti Manikant Verma Mithilesh Kumar Supriya Singh Nitin Prabhakar Sabir Ansari Sujeet Sinha Sujata Kashyap Vivek Kumar Devesh Kumar Nivedita Sinha Princy Anamika Pandey Shafeeque Ahmad Shyam Bihari Singh Sayed Shabih Shruti Katiyar Ramesh Kumar Nehal Ahmad Anil Kumar Das.