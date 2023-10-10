Kuwaiti women have done it once again – they broke the monopoly of men by bagging seats on the boards of directors of cooperative societies — with the victory of Mashael Al-Kulaib and Ibtisam Al-Fraih.

They have secured seats on the boards of directors of the Abdullah Al-Salem and Al-Mansouriya Suburbs Cooperative, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The women’s victory was remarkable, as Al-Kulaib received 197 votes and Al-Fraih received 143 votes.

With the victory of Al-Kulaib and Al-Farih, the number of women on the boards of directors of cooperatives increases to 3 women, as Haya Al-Maqroun had earlier won the seat in People’s Cooperative Society.