The head of the urology unit at the Jaber Armed Forces Hospital, Dr. Muhammad Al-Ghanim, said the percentage of male infertility in Kuwait, according to the latest statistics, is about 16 percent, and that about 60 percent of this percentage is related to diabetes and obesity.

Al-Ghanim said, in a statement Al-Jarida daily, that most of them complain of poor sexual ability and this is due to the inflammation of the peripheral nerves that leads to impotence in men because of the inability of the arteries to pump enough blood. This is in addition to the venous leakage in the blood vessels of the sex organ. He added that other causes that lead to impotence in men is diabetes and low levels of the male hormone testosterone. Premature ejaculation is also one of the problems associated with diabetes.

He stated that cases of male infertility are either in the form of a low number of sperm count or because of their movement being affected, or because of their absence. He pointed out that cases of absence and methods of using the developed surgical microscope will be addressed, as well as the negative repercussions of varicocele, and the impact of lifestyle and obesity in this regard.

He explained that one of the reasons for not having children is also the reflux of semen into the urine, which often affects diabetics, pointing to the importance of highlighting the analyzes that should not be overlooked to analyze the disease.

He advised diabetic patients to avoid the issue of declining sexual ability, the need to monitor and control the disease, pointing out that there are several treatments for this condition, the first of which is traditional treatment by taking erectile dysfunction pills, and there is also a treatment for low male hormone, until we reach the needles.

Al-Ghanim indicated that there is a suction device that can be used to treat impotence, but in cases of severe weakness, the patient may need a prosthetic device operation, and prosthetic device operations are the ideal solutions for treating severe impotence cases that occur due to various causes.