By Amina Rumani

Staff Writer

Making New Year’s resolutions is a trend that appears to never go out of trend. But fast forward a few months ahead, and there lies the magnificent failure of all the strategic resolutions once made with great confidence. Irrevocably, the thought then arises, how do I fulfill my resolutions without failing?

Here are a few ways that you can make your New Year commitments, ideals, resolutions work:

Be Realistic: While everyone is individually different, it is essential that you choose resolutions that fit you best. If you aim to truly improve your life then create goals that are specifically tailored for you; your journey is your own and so should your resolutions. There is no rulebook as to how this goes. The only essential value is to keep walking with courage and confidence. Having the right resolution is your ticket to achieving it successfully.

Be SMART: When setting goals to achieve, be SMART, an acronym for Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound. This will help ensure your goals are attainable within a timeframe.

Doable and Meaningful: As mentioned above there is no universal rulebook to follow, to make the right resolution you should essentially be in touch with the rawest parts of yourself. Self-acceptance plays a key role in this. Resolutions that revolve around societal expectations without heeding individuality tend to fail. You do not have to change who you are; set goals that will improve your life not alter it.

Address Bad Habits: Being able to accept your flaws and shortcomings with a mindset to implement improvement in these aspects, is the path to achieving your goals. No one said it will be easy, but it is possible, being kind to your inner critic eventually leads to overcoming hardships.

Overcoming Hurdles: Do not punish yourself for your shortcomings. It is important to remember that ‘change is hard’ no matter how thorough you are, problems will arise, yet patience is important to help step towards success. Your journey is yours, you decide the pace, you create the limit and only you yourself can achieve it.

Create a plan: Put down a basic blueprint for a list of New Year Resolutions, under subheadings of: Wishes – Plan – Obstacles – Outcome

Do not give up, have a back-up: It is critical to have a backup plan, as well as the will to not give up. Do not engage in any possible negative mindsets, but do not resort to toxic positivity either. Whenever life gets in the way, improvise and be flexible. Towards the end even if you miss your goal, remember, you did not fail. You are your own experiment, keep walking along your own path, in the end it will eventually work out.

Below is a list of some New Year Resolutions for 2023 that will enrich your mental and emotional health and spirit. Practice Mindfulness – Vow to save more money – Make a cleaning schedule that suits your daily routine – Commit to a healthier sleep routine Slowly and gradually quit any bad habits – Learn to follow a healthy balanced diet – Try to overcome procrastination – Invest in your skincare routine – Write to yourself – Make your bed every morning – Tell yourself words of affirmation – Makeover your daily routine – Remove toxic aspects/people from your life – Try a social media detox – Do one thing at a time – Explore new hobbies and places – Prioritize annual health screenings – Plan a vacation- Get into a positive body mindset – Learn or hone a new skill.