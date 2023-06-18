The deputy head of the Kuwaiti Hajj mission, Muhammad Nasser Al-Mutairi, said the mission’s delegations members have started arrival at its headquarters in Makkah Al-Mukarramah.

He revealed a majority of the members of the delegation of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, which represents the largest part of the committees and teams participating in the mission, also includes the ministries of health, information, interior and foreign affairs, Kuwaiti Consulate In Jeddah», the General Fire Force, the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition and the Youth Authority “The Mobile Squad,” reports Al-Rai daily.

He pointed out that those committees and delegations are working in full swing, and began work immediately upon their arrival last Monday to make all the necessary arrangements to serve the pilgrims from Kuwait who will flock to the Holy Land before the start of the Hajj rituals for this year 1444.

He added, the organizational structure of the mission defined the terms of reference and tasks for all of those committees and teams.

He went on to say, the Ministry of Awqaf team is followed by three committees, which are the Supervision and Evaluation Committee, the Advertising and Airport Committee, and the Al-Mashaer Committee, while the Administrative Services Team is affiliated with four committees, which are the Technical and Administrative Support Committee, the Public Relations Committee, the Transportation Committee, as well as the Campaign Contracts Follow-up Committee.