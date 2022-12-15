American scientists announced the achievement of a “major scientific breakthrough” in the field of nuclear fusion, which may one day revolutionize energy production on Earth. The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory of the US Department of Energy stated in a tweet that an experiment it conducted last week “produced through nuclear fusion a greater amount of energy” used in lasers to start the reaction.

The US Department of Energy described the start of fusion ignition as a “major scientific breakthrough” that would lead to “advancement in the fields of national defense and the future of clean energy.” Kim Bodell, director of the Lawrence Livermore Laboratory, described nuclear fusion as “one of the most important scientific challenges humanity has ever faced.” Scientists have been working for decades to develop nuclear fusion – which its proponents describe as a clean, abundant and safe source of energy that could eventually allow humanity to end its dependence on the fossil fuels that are the cause of the global climate crisis.