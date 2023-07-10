The Ministry of Public Works revealed the inclusion of the Fourth Ring Road within the future contracts for major maintenance works that are currently being finalized,

Reliable sources confirmed that the ministry is keen to develop and maintain roads, especially the Fourth Ring Road, which is linked to the most important main roads in the country, and is currently facing many challenges and technical problems.

The sources indicated that the road currently is dotted with potholes extending from the King Abdulaziz Road intersection to Al-Ghazali Bridge, and these potholes vary in size, which impedes the proper use of the road.

The sources indicated that work on the Fourth Ring Road is included in the development work, through Agreement No. AH 218, pointing out that the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport (PART is currently awaiting the approval of the Municipal Council for the initial design stage to embark on a major tender for the development and rehabilitation of the road.